PETALING JAYA: A Facebook user who accused Attorney-General Tommy Thomas of being an enemy of Islam has posted an open apology.

Mohd Shahrizan said he was misled into thinking that the AG had said that “those who insult Islam and the Prophet are not criminals, they reserve the right to express their views”.

“I have been informed that the said statement is not true at all,” Shahrizan said. “In fact the statement was defamatory towards the Attorney-General and could undermine his reputation.”

Mohd Shahrizan said he deleted his post on Facebook within six minutes after it was posted as he realised he was wrong.

He said he was unable to control his anger when he posted his statement yesterday, as he was emotional over a different post purportedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and his wife.

“I hope that you will have it in your heart to forgive me,“ he said. “I have repented and promise not to repeat it. I humbly request that no further action be taken on me after this this apology is posted.”

Thomas filed a police report yesterday over an online accusation that he was against Islam.