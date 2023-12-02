Facelift for Johor Zoo, oldest in the country

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Zoo in Jalan Gertak Merah here, which is almost 95 years old, will have a new look with upgrading works to be done in the near future.

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said Johor Zoo, which is the oldest zoo in Malaysia, needs to be made into one of the new tourist locations in the state to attract visitors from home and abroad.

“The Johor Zoo is a legacy of the late Sultan Sir Ibrahim Ibni the late Sultan Sir Abu Bakar and is the oldest zoo in the country.

“The state government needs to focus on various facets when restoration works are carried out, among them the drainage system, animal placement, ticket prices and many more in order to attract visitors.

“It needs to be promoted as one of the new tourist locations in Johor that can attract visitors from within and outside the country,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a statement issued by the Royal Press Office (RPO) on His Majesty’s official Facebook, today.

Sultan Ibrahim said this after granting an audience to State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, who presented a work proposal to upgrade the Johor Zoo, today.

Johor Zoo was opened in 1928 and at that time it was named ‘Kebun Binatang’.

Meanwhile, Mohd Jafni said the zoo is expected to operate again at the end of this year after upgrading work is done.

“The current ticket price is RM2 for adults and RM1 for children. We will also review the ticket price, but will ensure that the new rate does not burden visitors and is lower than other zoos in the country,” he said.

He said the state government allocates nearly RM1 million every year for maintenance costs, staff salaries and animal feed. - Bernama