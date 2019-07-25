Facilities in Arafah, Mina 40% completed

MAKKAH: The facilities in Arafah and Mina for haj pilgrims to perform the wukuf is now 40% completed, said head of the Tabung Haji (TH) haj facilitating team, Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said work on the facilities was going on schedule and will be completed by the time the wukuf is performed on Aug 10.

“This includes setting up the tents which are 100% done, installing cables at 70% and toilets at 5%, but overall, the camps in Arafah and Mina are 40% completed,” he said here today.

Syed Saleh was speaking to reporters after visiting the preparations for the facilities in Arafah and Mina here.

The haj season this year will see 30,200 Malaysians performing the pilgrimage, assisted by 640 TH staff.

Syed Saleh said TH will begin moving the Malaysian pilgrims to Arafah in the early morning of Aug 9 to avoid congestion that day which is a Friday and pilgrims from all over the world will converge at the Masjidil Haram here.

“The muassasah is discussing with the office of the governor of Makkah and the police on the movement which is the best for the pilgrims. What we understand is that the roads will be closed early on Friday at 10am.

“So there will be no vehicles around the Masjidil Haram. In view of the hot weather, we will try to move the pilgrims early and will make three trips (to Arafah) for each hostel,” he said.

Syed Salleh said there have been several improvements for Malaysian pilgrims this year, including air–conditioners in Arafah, ambulances at the jamrah and five waiting stations for TH staff to help the pilgrims at the jamrah. — Bernama