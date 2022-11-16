Facility for conducting Hindu funeral rites in Johor to be ready in two years

PASIR GUDANG: The construction of a dedicated site in Tanjung Langsat near here for conducting Hindu funeral rites is expected to be completed within two years.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the tender for the RM1.3 million project had been issued and construction work was expected to start soon.

He said the lack of a dedicated site to hold funeral services of the Indian community in Masai and Pasir Gudang had been an issue for over 20 years and it would have been settled earlier if not for the previous change of government.

“The implementation will continue as a legacy of the efforts and initiatives of the two former Menteris Besar of Johor from the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“The effort reflects the state government’s initiative to resolve issues facing the Hindu community,“ he told reporters after the ground-breaking ceremony for the project today.

Meanwhile, Johor Hindu Sangam Organisation secretary K. Vijayan said that previously the funeral services were usually conducted by the deceased’s next-of-kin over the waters and this had raised safety concerns.

He said the new site, located on a 0.4-hectare plot, is the first of its kind in the state and would reduce the high costs incurred in conducting such rites.

“We are grateful to the state government for approving the site and the allocation. We hope that the state government will continue to take this kind of approach for the Indian community,“ he said. - Bernama