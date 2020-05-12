Facing it together

WE thought the movement restrictions were hard to live by but from the looks of it now with the unemployment rate in March 2020 in Malaysia having increased to 3.9%, tougher times have arrived.

Reflecting the negative impact of the Movement Control Order on the labour market was the labour force participation rate for March 2020, which stood at 68.6%. Numbers in the labour force decreased by 0.2% compared to February 2020. Employed persons also decreased by 0.7% to 15.23 million persons.

The figures were retrieved from the Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DOSM). Updates also revealed there was a 1.5% increase in total revenue from the services sector in Q1 of 2020 which recorded RM437.8 billion, compared to Q1 of 2019. However, total revenue on a quarterly basis registered a negative growth of 4.7% or RM21.4 billion.

The DOSM statistics were compiled from a survey on the services sector, comprising sub-sectors in Wholesale & Retail Trade, Information & Communication, Transportation & Storage, Food & Beverage, Professional, Private Health, Private Education, Accommodation, Arts, Entertainment & Recreation, and Real Estate Agents.

According to its survey, the highest contribution came from the Wholesale & Retail Trade, F&B and Accommodation segments which recorded a 1.5% positive growth amounting to RM347.2 billion, compared to Q1 of 2019. But a quarterly comparison revealed a negative growth of 4.1% where the number of persons engaged went down by 2% while salaries and wages dropped by 1.9%.

The MCO, enforced to curb and contain the Covid-19 spread, has had an impact across industry sectors, businesses, livelihoods and lives across the globe.

Meanwhile, tradingeconomics.com said Malaysian consumer prices fell for the first time since February 2019. “Consumer prices in Malaysia dropped by 0.2% y-o-y in March 2020, after a 1.3% gain in February and compared with market consensus of a 0.1% drop.”

“Prices slowed for both furnishing & routine maintenance (0.8% vs 1%) and restaurants and hotels (0.9% vs 1.1%) while costs rose faster for alcoholic beverages (0.3% vs 0.2%), health (1.4% vs 1.3%), and miscellaneous goods & services (2.6% vs 2.5%). Food prices rose 1.2%, the most in three months, after a 0.8% gain in February,” it reported.

The International Labour Organisation, a global body, has come up with three key pillars to fight Covid-19 following international labour standards. This is in line with World Health Organisation recommendations and guidelines, which proposes protecting workers in the workplace to minimise the direct effects of the coronavirus; stimulating the economy and labour demand; and supporting employment and incomes. Visit https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/public/---dgreports/---dcomm/documents/briefingnote/wcms_738753.pdf for the full report on impact and policy responses.