ALOR STAR: Six passengers of a factory bus were injured when the bus skidded, believed due to a faulty brake, and caused a pile-up of 12 vehicles at a traffic light intersection at Amanjaya, Sungai Petani, today.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzly Abu Shah said the incident occurred at about 8.15am when the driver of the factory bus, which was from Spice Village, failed to control its wheel and crashed into the vehicles that had stopped at the traffic light intersection, which is on a slope.

He said the six passengers who were injured, including one with a broken leg, were sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani. There were 46 passengers in the bus. The others escaped injury.

“Based on preliminary police investigations, the bus was believed to have a faulty brake causing it to crash into a car in front of it, causing the other 12 vehicles that had stopped at the intersection to knock into the other,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama