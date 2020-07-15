Factory clerk gets five years’ jail for CBT

MALACCA: A senior clerk of an electronics factory here was sentenced to five years’ jail by the sessions court here today, after she pleaded guilty to 208 counts of criminal breach of trust amounting to RM308,709.14, between 2010 and 2015.

Nooriante Modin, 37, made the confession after all the charges against her were read one by one by a court interpreter before judge Elesabet Paya Wan for two hours.

The judge sentenced Nooriantee to five years in jail for each of the charges and ordered the jail sentences to run concurrently from the date of arrest yesterday.

According to all the charges, Nooriante, a senior clerk attached to the salary department at Infineon factory in Batu Berendam, here, was accused to have committed a criminal breach of trust at the factory, between Jan 5, 2010 and June 26, 2015.

She was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term between one and 14 years and liable to be whipped and fined, upon conviction.

Earlier, the accused appealed for leniency on the grounds that she was remorseful and both she and her husband faced threats from loan sharks. - Bernama