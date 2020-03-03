Factory fire in Pasir Gudang did not cause pollution: Mestecc

JOHOR BARU: The fire incident at a recycling plant in Pasir Gudang, here, early Sunday morning, did not cause environmental pollution in the vicinity.

The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (Mestecc) in a statement here yesterday, said, investigations by the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) found no trace of pollution in the public drainage system and Sungai Selangkah near the factory.

According to the statement the air quality surrounding the factory, which is located just a kilometre from the school and public areas, were also not affected.

“Further monitoring of air quality around the vicinity of the incident, showed that there was no pollution based on the Total Volatile Organic Compound (TVOC) reading, which was very low compared to readings at three automatic air monitoring stations located nearby at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Pasir Putih, SMK Tanjung Puteri and around Johor Port,” it said.

Earlier, a plastic, paper and metal recycling factory in Jalan Keluli, Pasir Gudang industrial area, here was on fire at 5.37am.

The fire was extinguished by the state Fire and Rescue Department at 12.30pm and the incident was believed to have been caused from scrap material in the factory store.

Pasir Gudang became the first industrial city to have a monitoring system that would monitor the air quality in real time to provide early warning in the event of an air pollution incident. - Bernama