Factory manager, driver fined RM1,500 for causing injury to plant owner

SUNGAI PETANI: A factory manager and his driver were fined RM1,500 each by the magistrate’s court here today for deliberately injuring a factory owner who had exposed the illegal activities of a plastic recycling plant here.

The court also instructed Lee Lye Seng, 49, and R. Arasakumaran, 43, to pay RM1,000 each as compensation to the victim in default three months jail while the failure to pay the compensation would see them serve a month in prison.

They pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Arif Mohamad Shariff.

Both men together with another man still at large were charged with deliberately causing injury to Uh Chorng Von, 51, in a factory at Jalan PKNK in the Sungai Petani industrial area on July 2.

They were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same law.

Deputy public prosecutor Pavitra Satha Sivam prosecuted, while both accused were represented by a lawyer from the Legal Aid Bureau.

It was earlier reported that the victim, a factory owner, was beaten up in the office of a plastic recycling factory located opposite his plant. — Bernama