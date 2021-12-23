Factory manager wins RM16.3m Sports Toto jackpot

PETALING JAYA: It could not have been a better Christmas for a factory manager after he won a whopping RM16.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot on Dec 19.

The 47-year-old winner said the winning numbers – “4828 and 4429”- were actually his car’s registration number and his son’s birth certificate number.

“I have been playing Toto games for decades, and I have never won so big.

“The most I have won was RM30,000, and that was so long ago, but I always believed that I still could win big one day, and finally, I hit the jackpot.

“My family was having dinner when the results were out, and it was a very delightful moment for my wife until she had a sleepless night,“ he said.

It was a dream come true for him. He said he doesn’t have to worry about his children’s education expenses with the win.

“I’m going to buy my family Christmas presents and I have also planned to buy a bigger house for them,” he added.

The winner bought a System 5 ticket that won him a whopping RM16,311,748.70 and another RM1,008 as an additional reward.