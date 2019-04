PORT DICKSON: A factory operator was fined RM15,000 by the magistrate’s court here today after pleading guilty to four counts of helping to dishonestly conceal RM12,800 belonging to another individual into her own account, last year.

Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak sentenced Kasumawati Mohamad Amin, 45, after she pleaded guilty to all the charges which were read out to her.

The court also ordered the accused to serve a 10-month jail term if she failed to pay the fine. The accused failed to pay the fine.

For the first to fourth charge, she concealed RM2,500; RM5,000; RM300 and RM5,000 deposited by Jelita Seis, 49, into the Maybank account registered in her name.

All the offences were committed at the Agro Bank Pasir Panjang automated teller machine (ATM) here at 1.54pm on Oct 22, 2.59pm on Oct 23, 9.39am on Oct 24, and 5.52pm Nov 5, last year.

She was charged under Section 424 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor A. Ashwini handled the prosecution while the accused was not represented. — Bernama