SHAH ALAM: A 30-year-old man was slashed to death by a group of assailants in what is believed to be a revenge attack at an apartment at Section 7 here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police was alerted about the incident at about 5.15pm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was slashed by three men armed with machetes. The suspects then fled from the scene in a car.

“A police team was dispatched to the scene immediately who on arriving at the scene found victim’s body lying in a pool of blood,“ he said when contacted yesterday.

Baharudin said the victim identified as M.Thiyahu, a factory operator, sustained slash wounds at the back of his head, right arm and both legs.

Thiyahu was rushed to Shah Alam Hospital but was pronounced dead at the Emergency Zone of the hospital at 6.30pm.

Baharudin said although the motive of the killing has yet to be ascertained, revenge is one of the motives they were investigating on while trying to track down the killers.

Police have initiated an investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.