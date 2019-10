KLANG: The owner of a plastic factory in Jalan Kapar here lost about RM10,000 after his premises was robbed by a group of men armed with machetes and iron rods in an incident earlier this morning.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurul Huda Mohd Salleh (pix) said at about 2am, about 10 masked men entered the factory through the front door before tying two security guards on duty.

“The group also hit one of the guards in the head causing injuries before unloading various equipment including five plastic cutting machines, about 30m of copper cable, five rolls of electrical wire, fan, welding machine, grinding machine, wrenches and three handsets using a one-tonne truck.

According to Nurul Huda, a police report was received about the incident and subsequently, six suspects aged 25 to 59 were arrested in two separate arrests around Klang about 3.30pm that same day.

According to her, a check found that four of the six suspects arrested had various criminal records involving drugs and all of them were being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing robbery.

With the arrest, Nurul Huda said all the stolen items from the factory were recovered and police seized two trucks including those used by the criminals for robbery.

She added that following the arrest, police were on the hunt for five more men who were believed to have been involved in the crime.

In another incident, Nurul Huda said police arrested three men for disguising themselves as ‘’Bukit Aman Police’’ and trying to dupe the owner of a factory to make a donation to finance the cost of publishing a ‘’Police Residential Home’’ magazine on Wednesday.

He said in the incident, the owner of the factory was approached by three local suspects who demanded RM5,000 for the purpose.

According to Nurul Huda, further investigations are underway to find out the true background of the three suspects and the case is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant. — Bernama