Factory site collapse: DOSH to take legal action

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) will be taking legal actions against the parties responsible if there were violations of regulations in the pillar and roof frame collapse which took the lives of three workers at a factory construction site in Lorong Perusahaan Maju 8, Juru here yesterday.

Penang DOSH in a statement today said the department would be conducting investigations to determine the cause of the incident before taking action.

“Based on initial investigations, the mishap occurred when workers were installing the c-channel at the roof frame using aerial work platform,” the statement said.

The department had ordered all construction works to immediately cease and served two prohibition notices as well as an improvement notice to the contractor under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 as well as Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

According to the statement, it was the responsibility of the employer and workers to ensure worker safety and health at the workplace.

In the incident at 4.20pm yesterday, six workers were reported trapped after being struck by collapsing pillars and roof frame with three of them found dead while three more were seriously injured.

Local resident, P. Kumar, 46, and a Myanmar man, Rofi Khan, 32, died at the scene while another Myanmar worker Amir Udin Abil Kasim, 20, died while being treated at Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Initial police investigations believed the incident occurred when the crane driver struck the pillar structure causing the roof frame which was under construction to collapse. — Bernama