KUALA LUMPUR: A supervisor of a furniture factory pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with causing feelings of enmity on grounds of religion by posting insulting comments on Islam on his Facebook account.

Koh Teen Ern, 37, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy.

He was charged with committing the offence on his Facebook, with the profile name “Tim Koh”, between 2.47am on Dec 20, 2019 and 9.56am the following day.

The charge was framed under Section 298A (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment for up to five years, if found guilty.

Koh, unrepresented, was allowed bail of RM6,000 with one surety and was prohibited from making any postings on the social media pending disposal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abdul Hadi prosecuted.

The court set March 12 for mention. — Bernama