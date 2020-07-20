Factory van collides into lorry, one dead

ALOR STAR: One person died, another seriously injured while nine others were hurt when a factory van they were travelling in collided into the back of a lorry in an accident at KM40 of the Sungai Petani-Baling road early this morning.

Baling district police chief Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali said the victim who died at the scene was Awatif Md Mahtar, 33, a factory operator in Penang, while the 49-year-old van driver suffered serious injuries.

“The Toyota Hiace van which was travelling from Baling towards Kulim collided into the lorry which was carrying timber logs, resulting in pieces of wood in the windscreen and on the road.

“Nine other victims, all women aged between 21 and 33 years, suffered slight injuries. We are tracking down the lorry and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue deputy operations director, Senior Controller 1 Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the department received an emergency call at 5.25am and arrived at the scene 15 minutes later.

“Only the van was at the scene, with 11 victims, five of whom were trapped inside. All the victims were rescued within 30 minutes.

“The victim who was in the front passenger seat was killed at the scene. All the victims were taken to the Baling Hospital for treatment while the body of the deceased person has been handed over to the police,” he said. — Bernama