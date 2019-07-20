Factory van driver killed in freak accident

NIBONG TEBAL: A factory van driver who was in the midst of changing a flat tyre was killed after he was hit by another tyre which came off a trailer during an incident at KM156.1 northbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), here, today.

The Seberang Perai South District Police chief Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said in the 7.30am incident, the van driver Hawazi Ismail, 47, died at the scene after suffering severe injuries to his chest, as well as a broken left leg and arm.

“Initial investigations revealed that the van driver, who was on his way to Batu Kawan to pick up factory workers had stopped at the highway’s emergency lane after the right rear tyre of his van was punctured.

“The driver had also placed an emergency triangle at the rear of his vehicle while changing the tyre, but suddenly, a tyre from a trailer passing through came off, and it rolled and hit the victim from the back,“ he said, here today.

According to Shafee, the trailer was not damaged, and the 38-year-old driver also unharmed.

The victim’s body was sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for a post-mortem, he added. - Bernama