Factory worker charged with impersonation, using fake identity card

TEMERLOH: A factory worker pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating by personation and using a fake identity card to buy a motorcycle last year.

Herman Yusof, 30, whose address is in Gombak, Selangor is accused of committing the offences at a motorcycle shop, at the Chengal Business Centre, here at 1.20 pm, on Aug 23, 2022.

According to the first charge, he is alleged to have impersonated an individual known as Faisal Hanif Rusli to purchase a Yamaha Y16ZR motorcycle.

The charge was framed under Section 419 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second charge, the father of four is accused of using a fake identity card bearing the name of the same individual, an offence under Section 471 of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment for up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, at the same court, Hermawati Arif, 29, pleaded not guilty to abetting Herman in obtaining and possessing a fake identity card bearing the name Faisal Hanif Rusli at a wood factory in Mentakab, here, between Jan and Dec 2017.

The accused, who is also a factory worker, was charged under Section 474 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, if convicted.

Magistrate Tan Chiew King allowed Herman and Hermawati bail of RM10,000 and RM4,000, respectively.

Herman was also ordered to report to the nearest police station on every first Monday of the month.

Deputy public prosecutor Wardah Nabilah Mohd Abd Wahab appeared for the prosecution while Herman and Hermawati were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer Mazieera Ra Sharifudin.

The court fixed March 22 for mention. - Bernama