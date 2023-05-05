Factory worker charged with murdering pensioner

MALACCA: A factory worker was charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a pensioner in February.

Syafiq Raj Kalai Selvan, 27, nodded in understanding when the charge was read before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam. No plea was recorded as a murder case is under High Court’s jurisdiction.

Syafiq, together with another person who has been charged, was accused of murdering Sa’adon Sahat, 57 behind a three-storey building at Jalan PPM 4, Plaza Pandan Malim between 2.44 am and 3.19 am on Feb 27 under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor J. Banusha prosecuted while lawyer R. Ryshinah represented the accused.

The court set June 22 for mention.

Previously, the media reported that the victim died 11 hours after being mowed down by a car after he reprimanded the driver and his friend for playing loud music in the early hours. - Bernama