Factory worker claims trial to driving under influence of drugs, causing death

PEKAN: A factory worker pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and causing the death of a teacher at KM55 Jalan Kuantan-Segamat here last week.

Yeoh Boon Chin, 32, also pleaded not guilty to another charge of driving under the influence of drugs and causing injuries to the teacher’s daughter.

He made the plea before Magistrate Wahidah Zainal Abidin.

On the first count, Yeoh, from Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, is alleged to have driven a vehicle under the influence of drugs and losing control of it, resulting in the death of Azlina Mohamad, 51, a passenger in a Myvi, at 4 pm on June 26.

The charge was framed under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of up to RM100,000 upon conviction.

For the second charge, Yeoh is accused of causing injuries to Azlina’s 21-year-old daughter Ain Shafiah Ahmad Shahar at the same place, time and date.

The second charge was framed under Section 44(1A)(a) of the same Act, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of not more than RM50,000 on conviction.

The court set a bail of RM8,000 in one surety for both charges and fixed Aug 30 for mention. - Bernama