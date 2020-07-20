Factory worker extorted over lewd online video

GEORGE TOWN: A 25-year-old factory worker is believed to be the first person in Malaysia to be extorted entirely online.

The man had unknowingly recorded himself masturbating on a “live” video feed. The video was subsequently used to extort RM13,000 from him.

At about 3pm last Saturday, the man received a call via Lines video call from a woman, who was described as “seductive”, while he was at home in Bayan Baru.

The victim agreed to a request from the woman to engage in the act without realising it was being recorded.

Later the victim received a notification via WhatsApp from an untraceable number. The caller threatened to post the lewd video on social media unless the victim paid her RM13,000.

He paid the sum through online banking before realising he had been duped.

South-west district police chief Supt V. Anbalagan told journalists the victim then lodged police report.

He urged members of the public to be wary of suspicious calls and text messages.