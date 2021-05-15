Factory worker injures hand after it was stuck in grinder machine

KUANTAN: A “keropok” (cracker) factory worker in Kampung Chendor, here, was injured after her left wrist got stuck in a grinder machine, today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director, Ismail Abdul Ghani said the incident happened around noon when the 20-year-old victim was processing keropok lekor or fish sausage.

“The fire brigade took almost 45 minutes to cut the grinder at the factory before the victim could be taken to the Kemaman Hospital, Terengganu for treatment. The process of freeing the victim’s hand (from part of the grinder) continued at the hospital with the victim having to be sedated throughout the process.

“Overall, the process of removing the victim’s hand from the machine took an hour,“ he said when contacted, here, today.

Ismail said the operation involved teams from three JBPM stations, namely from Chukai and Kemaman, Terengganu and from Gebeng, Kuantan. — Bernama