Factory worker killed after being pinned in conveyor machine

IPOH: A mechanical technician was killed after he was pinned inside a conveyor machine at a cement factory in Gopeng near here yesterday.

Perak Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Supian Alias said the 19-year-old was ordered to be at the coal conveyor belt area for maintenance work before the incident occurred at 9.55 am.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Muhammad Hilmi Badrul Hisham, was found pinned at the tail drum conveyor section by a colleague.

“The victim, who was seriously injured, was sent to the Kampar Hospital and confirmed dead by a doctor,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Supian said DOSH then sealed and declared the conveyor machine out of bound until further investigation and improvement actions are taken by the employer.

He said DOSH would take legal action against those responsible if they are found to have flouted the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994. — Bernama