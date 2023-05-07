Factory worker loses RM87,400.90 to investment scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A factory worker claimed to have been deceived by a non-existent investment scheme resulting in a loss of RM87,400.90.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the 40-year-old man claimed to have participated in a practical training camp on investment through a WhatsApp group last May 4 and joined an investment scheme.

He said a month after joining the scheme, the victim was told that his investment profit had increased by RM180,000 and then wanted to withdraw the profit, but was instructed to pay a tax of RM24,000.90 to be able to do so.

“The victim made the payment and only realised he had been cheated when he was unable to contact the individual involved and found that had been removed from the Whatsapp group. He claimed to have lost a total of RM87,400.90, including in investment capital,” he said in a statement today.

The police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code, he said and advised the public to be wary of investment schemes that promise lucrative profits. - Bernama