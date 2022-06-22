Factory worker nabbed for stabbing teen in face with car key

PETALING JAYA: A factory worker has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager in the face with a car key at Pantai Merdeka in Kedah on Sunday.

According to The Star Online, Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the incident happened at a stall in Pantai Merdeka when the suspect, a 23-year-old woman, stabbed the victim with her car key.

“During the incident, there was a scuffle between the suspect and the victim,“ he reportedly said.

The victim suffered injuries to her right eyebrow after being struck by the car key and complained of body aches.

The suspect is being investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon and being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.