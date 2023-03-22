Fadhlina: 2013-2025 PPPM initiatives record positive achievements

KUALA LUMPUR: Initiatives implemented through the Malaysian Education Development Plan (PPPM) (2013-2025) have shown positive achievements, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Referring to school admission, she said, it showed a significant improvement at all levels, thus ensuring the children continue to be in the education system.

“In the context of international competitiveness, Malaysia recorded an outstanding student achievement in Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2019 and the achievement of individual student scores in science subjects is the highest since Malaysia’s participation in TIMSS in 1999.

“For the Programme For International Student Assessment (PISA), Malaysia achieved a 13 percent increase across reading, mathematics and scientific literacy from 2012 to 2018,“ she said in response to a question from Senator Susan Chemerai Anding during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

The senator wanted to know the extent of the effectiveness of current education policies and initiatives at improving the quality of Malaysian education.

“In complementing the PPPM, the ministry ensures that the core of the education system, which is the national curriculum, complements the PPPM and will remain relevant to ensure that students are competitive,” she said.

Fadhlina said the initiatives contained in the PPPM are closely monitored by the Education Implementation and Performance Unit (PADU) by having constant key performance index (KPI) targets.

The ministry, she said, also ensured the integration of the national curriculum with technology so that students become a digitally literate generation.

“To support this approach, the ministry is finalising the Digital Education Policy which will be an important element in teaching and learning,“ she added.

She said the professionalism of teachers will be strengthened to ensure they are of quality, competent and remain motivated in carrying out their duties. - Bernama