Fadhlina: Education Ministry to build sports school for children with special needs

PUTRAJAYA: A sports school for children with special needs will be set up by 2025 said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

“The Education Ministry (KPM) is in the process of finalising infrastructure and the type of sports that would be included as well as the aspects of coaching,“ she said adding that the school would be based in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan.

Fadhlina said the sports school which will be dedicated to children with special needs is the commitment of the ministry to ensure a sports culture among such children, in line with the development of human capital and to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Student intake for each segment would be decided according to the type of sports offered,” she told reporters after presenting the 2022 Education Ministry-Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM)-Milo Awards, here today.

During the awards ceremony, Fadhlina presented awards for 13 categories to students, teachers and officers of the ministry who excelled in sports, including the KPM Gold Award to the country’s sprint sensation Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi.

Two swimmers, Bryan Lau Sze Kai (he) from Johor and Brenda Anellia Larry (she) from Sabah received the ‘Anugerah Pendidikan Khas’, while the Excellence in Coaching Award was presented to Muhammad Amir Izwan Tan Abdullah from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gunung Rapat, Perak for his involvement in athletics.

The KPM-MSSM-MILO Awards that was introduced in 1968 is an initiative to reward students who excelled in their respective sports and those who contributed to the development of sports in schools.