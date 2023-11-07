Fadhlina: Give authorities space to probe biting incident in school

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has asked all parties to give space to the authorities to investigate the case of a male teacher who allegedly bit his student’s lips at a school in the east coast.

Fadhlina said all investigations must follow the proper channel and process, and the ministry is awaiting the results of the probe before taking any further action.

She said based on the findings, the state education department would decide whether the matter would be taken to the next level.

“I want to assure you we will investigate any complaint related to violence, bullying or any physical action. There is no compromise. Respect the (investigation) process,” she said.

She said this to reporters at the Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (Duta) 2002 award at the Auditorium of the Educational Resources and Technology Division here today.

Yesterday, a mother claimed that a teacher bit her six-year-old son on the lips, causing him to be traumatised and fearful of going to school. The case has gone viral on social media.

The woman claimed that several other students had also been similarly bitten in the mouth, hands, nose and ears. - Bernama