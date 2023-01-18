Fadhlina gives assurance on attention for PwD students, special education teachers

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has given an assurance that students from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) community and special education teachers will be given appropriate attention by the ministry.

Fadhlina conveyed this to Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) when the OKU Sentral Association president made a courtesy call on her at the ministry here today.

Ras Adiba said among the matters discussed at the meeting were the construction of a PwD Sports School, upgrading of facilities at special education schools, and increasing the number of occupational therapists and speech therapists at the ministry.

“Alhamdulillah the minister (Fadhlina) was kind enough to meet me and listen to several suggestions on the PwD community. She welcomed my visit and will always follow developments on PwD,” she told Bernama after the visit.

Ras Adiba said she believed that Fadhlina was capable of implementing various approaches and initiatives on PwD education in the country.

“I could see that she has done a lot to strengthen students including the PwD group and teaching manpower at special education schools,” she added.

Fadhlina has visited PwD educational institutions like the Cerebral Palsy Special Education School in Johor since being appointed the Education Minister in December last year. - Bernama