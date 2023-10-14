Fadhlina: MOE committed to ensuring 2024 Budget agenda implemented responsibly

KANGAR: The Ministry of Education (MOE), which received the largest allocation in Malaysia Madani Budget 2024, is committed to ensuring that all agenda in the budget will be executed responsibly.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, in welcoming the RM58.7 billion allocation given to her ministry, said she believed it was for her ministry’s efforts in humanising education over the years.

“Alhamdulillah, MOE still receives the largest allocation. In the policy context, the country’s future education is the most crucial aspect,” she told reporters after officiating the 2023 Perlis state-level National Sports Day celebrations here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the MOE received the biggest allocation in Budget 2024, with RM58.7 billion set aside as compared to RM55.2 billion in 2023.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat, was quoted as saying that RM1.9 billion has been set aside to upgrade and maintain schools nationwide.

In addition, 26 new schools will be built with a total cost of RM2.5 billion, including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Laya-laya in Tuaran, Sabah, SMK Baie in Bintulu, Sarawak, SMK Seri Melati in Kuantan, Pahang, SMK Bandar Universiti in Bandar Seri Iskandar, Perak and SMK Binjai in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

As part of the efforts to empower and protect the well-being of special needs students, 18 new special needs blocks will be built with an allocation of RM180 million at SMK Kubang Rotan in Kedah, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Baru Perda in Penang and SMK Dato Ali Ahmad in Perlis.

Fadhlina said the construction of 26 new schools announced by the Prime Minister in the budget was the biggest allocation for school construction the ministry had ever received. -Bernama