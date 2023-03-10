Fadhlina: MOE needs time to implement B40, hardcore poor special school models

BENTONG: The Education Ministry (MOE) needs some time to implement special school models for the B40 and hardcore poor groups in the country, said minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

According to her, the existing special school model needs improvement to ensure it can help boost academic performance of targeted students, considering their potential and talents.

“It is also an addition to the existing special school models, namely Comprehensive Special Model School Year 9 (K9) and Comprehensive Special Model School Year 11 (K11),“ she said in her speech during an engagement session discussing the direction of the 12 schools situated within three Felda clusters in Pelangai, which include Felda Chemomoi, Felda Kemasul, and Felda Sungai Kemahal, here today.

In August, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government planned to introduce special schools for the most underprivileged children in the country, ensuring they do not fall behind in education. These schools will be based on the framework of science-based secondary and fully residential schools (SBPs).

Fadhlina added that MOE will ensure that no children are left out from the national education system, and all plans are meticulously designed to genuinely benefit them.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the ministry will review the recommendations and opinions gathered at the session to improve the learning and teaching qualities in schools within Felda settlements nationwide.

“We will try to gather all perspectives, and understand the children’s needs thoroughly. Appropriate action will be taken after all recommendations and opinions have been collected by the MOE Policy Division,“ she said.

Among the issues raised by student representatives, parents, and teachers during the session include concerns about the lack of classrooms, insufficient learning facilities and equipment, as well as limited internet connectivity in schools.

According to Fadhlina, there is a total of 371 schools in Felda areas nationwide. Among them, 269 are primary schools, and 102 are secondary schools, including a special model school, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Chalok in Terengganu. -Bernama