Fadhlina: MoE to look into specific allocation for stem, robotic equipment in Budget 2024

BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Education will look into specific allocations for equipment involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education as well as robotics in Budget 2024.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said this was based on current needs and a measure under the STEM Strengthening Initiative to support the need for extracurricular activities in schools.

She said this was part of efforts to make the younger generation in the country more knowledgeable as well as creative, innovative and competitive in high-impact outdoor activities.

“The MoE will always look into this need, if we talk about the culture of STEM education, it is closely related to the initiative and I think through the Budget (2024), it will get the required support,” she told reporters after the closing ceremony of the 2023 National Robotics Competition Finals at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn here, today.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said the supply of robotic equipment sets to primary and secondary schools had given students the opportunity to experience the teaching and learning process directly in the classroom as well as during co-curricular activities.

On today’s competition, she said five teams, namely SJKC Puay Chai 2, SMJK Kwang Hwa, SMK Chung Hua (CF), SMK Khatolik (M) and SMK Tinggi Batu Pahat, had qualified to represent Malaysia at the international level.

All five teams will compete at the World Robot Olympiad 2023 (WRO 2023) International Final in Panama City, Panama, from Nov 7 to 9.

A total of 12 categories were contested at the national level this time, with the participation of 5,625 students from 1,875 primary and secondary school teams across the country. -Bernama