Fadhlina: MoE will not compromise if allegation of principal caning pupil is true

KUALA PILAH: The Ministry of Education (MoE) will not compromise if a Year Five male student’s allegation is true that he was injured after being caned by his principal in Segamat, Johor, two days ago.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said the MoE has already handed over the matter to the relevant authorities, and intervention sessions that include psychological support for those involved have been implemented.

“We have handed over this case for investigation, so we will respect the investigation process and all findings will be handed back to the MoE. I give my assurance that the investigation will be transparent. We want to move forward...

“All cases are under the radar of the MoE....we will closely monitor (them) and the investigation results will be handed over to the authorities. We will not interfere but turn everything over to the authorities,“ she told reporters after attending the Negeri Sembilan-level Madani Education Mini Carnival here today.

Earlier, the media reported that a student of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) suffered injuries to his face and body after allegedly being caned by the principal for not completing his homework.

Fadhlina said any action against the principal will depend on the results of the investigation.

“The investigation process must be followed, including if evidence is required to be taken to ensure that it goes well.. and if the principal has to be present to give evidence or be at counselling sessions.”

Meanwhile, she said the MoE will give its full attention to this matter and let it serve as lesson, thus making for a safe school ecosystem.

She said the MoE also constantly monitors the commitment and responsibility of educators as a whole including establishing the Malaysian Teacher Standard (SGM) to ensure that teachers in Malaysia achieve standards set.

She added this when commenting on the landmark case of three former students of a school in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah who each received RM50,000 in compensation after successfully suing their English teacher who ‘skipped’ classes for seven months in 2017. -Bernama