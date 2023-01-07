Fadhlina: PKR Wanita has shortlisted names of candidates

NIBONG TEBAL: The women’s wing of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has shortlisted the names of candidates to be fielded in the state elections to be held in six states.

PKR Wanita leader Fadhlina Sidek said the movement was only waiting for the party leadership for the final decision.

“We have shortlisted the names (of candidates). Now, it is to determine the seats they will be contesting to ensure victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the unity government,“ she said when met by reporters after the Aidiladha sacrificial programme at Masjid Jamek Al Huda Sungai Bakau here today.

Fadhlina, who is also PH Wanita deputy chief, said the women’s party machinery also needed to work hard in the coming state elections to ensure its victory in all the states.

The six states that will be having their state elections are Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu. -Bernama