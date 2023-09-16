Fadhlina: Sarawak best example of unity, celebrates diversity

KUCHING: Sarawak has always been the best example in translating the concept of unity that celebrates ethnic diversity, and one of the inclusive institutions described in Malaysia MADANI, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She was referring to the Malaysia Day celebration at the Batu Lintang Teachers’ Training Institute which she attended yesterday.

“There were more than 40 ethnic groups (referring to the students at the institution). It is an impressive example...it teaches us (Ministry of Education) as well as makes us realise that this matter of diversity must be translated at all levels, especially in the education segment,” she added.

She said this in her speech at the Malaysia Day celebration at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kuching here today.

The ministry, she said, moved in tandem with the Malaysia MADANI agenda to ensure the quality of the country’s education system.-Bernama