Fadhlina: School sports facility maintenance SOP to be improved

KUALA LUMPUR: The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the maintenance of sports facilities in schools will be improved to ensure zero accidents in school compound, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the Ministry of Education (MoE) will also ensure that the State Education Department (JPN), the District Education Office and schools monitor all sports infrastructure and school grounds are safe for students to use.

“School administrators should always remind students to be vigilant when doing activities outside of class,“ she said in a post on her Facebook account today.

Fadhlina also expressed her condolences to the family of an 11-year-old student who died after being struck by the crossbar of a goal post during a co-curricular activity at St. Kebangsaan St. Anthony in Bintulu, Sarawak, yesterday.

“MoE through JPN will extend assistance to the victim’s family,“ she said.

Fadhlina also said that MoE will cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police to assist in the investigation.-Bernama