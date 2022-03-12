Fadhlina Sidek: From an activist to Education Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Fadhlina Sidek’s experience as an activist and lawyer in Islamic family law and child welfare is seen as an asset that will help her in discharging her duties as the Minister of Education.

Before being active in politics, Fadhlina, 45, who has her own syarie law firm, was engaged in creating legal literacy in Islamic family law, as well as child protection and safety.

Her political career began in 2020 when she joined PKR and was appointed the PKR Women’s Legal and Community Development Bureau chairman, before she was elected PKR Women leader in July this year.

She is also a Dewan Negara member, appointed on Sep 1 last year to represent the Penang State Assembly.

A daughter of former Malaysian Islamic Youth (ABIM) president Datuk Dr Siddiq Fadzil, Fadhlina received her early education at Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Semenyih and completed her secondary education at Sekolah Agama Menengah Hulu Langat, Kajang, Selangor, in 1994.

Fadhlina then continued her studies at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIAM), where she obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and LLB (Sharia) degrees in 2002.

In 2008, Fadhlina obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

She is married to Mohd Fadzli Arsad and the couple now has six children.

In the 15th General Election, Fadhlina was fielded for the first time by PKR to contest Nibong Tebal and defeated the incumbent Datuk Mansor Othman, of Perikatan Nasional (PN), with a majority of 16,293 votes. - Bernama