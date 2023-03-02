Fadhlina: Starting school at 8am not MOE’s priority for now

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of starting school sessions in the Peninsula at 8 am is not the ministry’s priority for now, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pic).

She said the MOE took note of the views of various parties but needed to take into account the feedback of parents and all stakeholders in the education sector regarding the proposal.

She told reporters this after opening the 2023 National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) seminar here today.

On Jan 31, a senior lecturer urged the government to start school sessions in the Peninsula at 8 am instead of 7.30 am to ensure teachers, parents and students have ample time to organise their travel time.

Earlier, Fadhlina in her speech urged NUTP to continue being MOE’s strategic partner by carrying out a check and balance process on every policy and improvement in the education sector, adding that the MOE-NUTP relationship that had seen many ups and downs will improve under the new administration.

“I am confident with the role that NUTP plays, especially in looking after the welfare of teachers, and for that reason, I do not mind appointing NUTP president as a member of the national education advisory council,“ she added. - Bernama