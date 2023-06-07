Fadhlina: Teachers appointed as EC workers ready to perform duties

BESTARI JAYA: School teachers appointed as Election Commission (EC) workers in the six states that will hold the state polls next month are ready to carry out their duties, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

She said all related matters, including the number of teachers who will be on duty and the schools that will be used for the polls have been resolved by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“What is important is that we have already made preparations and further announcements will be made in stages later,“ she told reporters after officiating at the Siddiq Fadzil Memorial Library at Universiti Selangor (Unisel) Bestari Jaya here, today.

The state elections involving Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be held simultaneously with the polling day fixed on Aug 12, nomination day on July 29 and early voting day set on Aug 8.

Commenting on Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) female candidates in the upcoming state elections, Fadhlina who is also the PKR Wanita chief said the selection process has been completed but not yet finalised.

“We are finalising our female (PKR) candidates in a special meeting. We are asking for a 30 per cent quota, if we get more we (contest) more seats,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the ministry has not made any conclusive decision to reinstate the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) examinations.

On today’s programme, she thanked Unisel for their efforts in creating a memorial library in her late father’s name that will house approximately 10,000 books and scientific materials. -Bernama