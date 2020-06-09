Fadhlullah Suhaimi appointed MCMC chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek (pix) has been appointed the new chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for a two-year term, effective tomorrow (June 10), Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah announced today.

Fadhlullah Suhaimi will replace Al-Ishsal Ishak who has served since October 2018.

Fadhlullah Suhaimi, who is vice-chancellor and chief executive officer of Universiti Perdana, is a former member of the commission and has 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector.

Saifuddin in a statement also announced the appointment of Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa as his telecommunications adviser.

Zamzamzairani, who is currently UEM Sunrise Bhd chairman, has previously led Telekom Malaysia as chief executive officer and managing director and has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said MCMC’s policies would be improved as adaptation to the new normal following the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the improvement of policies would involve three key aspects namely infrastructure, preparation for 5G as well as governance and institutions.

“Efforts to widen broadband infrastructure coverage and increase its quality in urban, suburban and rural areas will be accelerrated,“ he said.

In preparing for 5G, Saifuddin said the spectrum distribution strategy would be improved to ensure optimum use. acellerrate

“The structure of the industry will also be revised to ensure the sustainability of the industry and its balance with the interest of consumer in the long run,“ he said.

To enhance governance performance and transparency of the institution, Saifuddin said the minister’s power would be revised so that there would be check and balance.

In addition, he said MCMC would review the scope of its duties and responsibilities to focus on its core business, including improving organisational structure and specific areas such as legal, audit and human resource.

“I am confident that with the appointment of Fadhlullah Suhaimi as the new chairman and these improvement efforts, we will be able to further strengthen the role and performance of MCMC to benefit the people and the nation,“ he said. - Bernama