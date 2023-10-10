Fadillah: All agencies must be fully prepared to face floods in east coast

KOTA BHARU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has ordered all relevant government agencies to make thorough preparations to face the northeast monsoon season.

He said the monsoon season could result in floods in the east coast, especially in Kelantan.

“Make sure we are ready, not just the security forces, but all the agencies involved.

“If floods occur, we should be ready with whatever is needed, transportation to evacuate the victims to relief centres, food aid as well as logistics,” he told reporters after officiating a meeting of the state heads of departments and federal agencies here today.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah said the safety and welfare of flood victims should always be a priority in addition to the readiness of all agencies, especially those who provide assistance or are in charge of managing resources and logistics.

According to him, all departments must provide full support to agencies directly involved in flood relief operations such as the District Office, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Social Welfare Department and the Fire and Rescue Department. - Bernama