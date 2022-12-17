Fadillah: Claims that cooperation agreement prelude to dictatorship untrue

KUCHING: Allegations that the cooperation agreement to formalise the formation of the Unity Government is unconstitutional and will lead to dictatorship are untrue, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said the agreement clearly states that all component parties in the government can still negotiate with each other to reach a consensus.

He said opposition parties who thought otherwise can take the matter to court.

“In the agreement, it states that any party (in the government) that is not satisfied must negotiate with all the parties that make up the Unity Government, so we will negotiate.

“To ensure political stability, we need to ensure there will be no vote of no confidence (against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). We have had three Prime Ministers before and one of the reasons is because of the vote of no confidence issue,” he told a media conference here today.

Fadillah said the main objective of the cooperation agreement was to ensure political stability that in turn would bring about a positive impact on the people and the national economy, adding that he himself would be tabling the motion of vote of confidence on the prime minister on Monday.

He also hoped that the Unity Government formed would last until the end of the current term and focus on good governance of the country.

In a statement earlier today, Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin claimed that the agreement was a prelude to dictatorship, adding that it was also illegal, dangerous and unenforceable.

The Bersatu Srikandi vice-chief said Clause 4 of the agreement stated that all MPs are required to vote or support the Prime Minister in motions relating to confidence votes, supply bills or procedural motions with effect on the federal government’s stability.

“According to Clause 4(b), if any government member of parliament fails to vote as instructed, they will be deemed to have vacated their parliamentary seat based on Article 49A of the Federal Constitution,” said the former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law). - Bernama