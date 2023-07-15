Fadillah: Entrepreneurs urged to cooperate to cultivate a thriving startup ecosystem

KUCHING: The entrepreneurial community must work together to cultivate a thriving startup ecosystem in Malaysia, as well as to identify gaps and find collaborative solutions in propelling the country forward, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said collaborations within the community would create an innovative and creative society among Malaysians, hence, improving the people’s socio-economic status and drive the nation’s growth.

“Globally, the startup industry has pioneered some of the most groundbreaking technologies, creating more jobs than traditional businesses. As we navigate the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the value and benefits of the startup industry cannot be denied,” he said when speaking at a Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia Award Ceremony 2022 here, today.

The ceremony saw five startup companies being named as national winners and they comprised Satok Bridge Area Consulting Engineers Sdn Bhd, BeeBag, manekNya, Qarbotech, and Hong Xin Food Sdn Bhd.

The companies each received a startup fund of RM30,000, besides an opportunity to connect with the global LiveWIRE ecosystem and share their knowledge with entrepreneurs around the globe, while standing a chance to compete in the annual Shell Global Top Ten Innovators Awards.

Satok Bridge Area Consulting Engineers being the only winner from Sarawak was awarded an additional cash prize of RM20,000 from Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS) as a motivation to inspire more participation from the state.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment who is also TEGAS chairman Datuk Len Talif Salleh and Shell Malaysia chairman Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman were also present at the ceremony.