Fadillah: Gov’t respects legal process, never interfered in Zahid’s court case

SUBANG: The government did not interfere in the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering case in relation to Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said the government respects the legal process and the separation of powers between the judiciary, the executive and the legislative, and believes the court had come to the decision based on firm facts.

“So to me, let the legal process take place and we shall respect it.

“We will never interfere, and it is up to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to evaluate what would be the next course of action,” Fadillah said when met by reporters at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport here.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah today granted Ahmad Zahid a DNAA on all 47 of his CBT, corruption and money laundering charges in relation to YAB funds after the prosecution decided to halt proceedings on the grounds that it intends to conduct a more in-depth investigation into the case. -Bernama