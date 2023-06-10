Fadillah: Govt commits to ensuring Malaysia’s rubber industry align with SDG 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring Malaysia’s rubber industry aligns with international sustainability requirements and is in harmony with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said the ministry, in collaboration with the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB), has embarked on several sustainable development initiatives throughout the industry value chain.

Among the initiatives is the Malaysian Sustainable Natural Rubber (MSNR), which forms the cornerstone of Malaysia’s sustainability framework for natural rubber under the Malaysian Rubber Board (Corporations) Act 1996.

“In this context, Malaysia will continue to enhance collaboration with major rubber-producing countries through international platforms, ensuring that both production costs and sustainability factors are integral to the rubber trade.

“This is crucial in addressing the persistent issue of low natural rubber prices, which has disproportionately affected the income of smallholders,” he said in his speech at the Malaysian Rubber Exchange (MRE) dinner here today.

In terms of market accessibility and expansion, Fadillah said the government remains committed to providing the necessary framework and ecosystem support for the industry to explore new markets for rubber and rubber products.

“I am confident that MRE will continue to champion the Malaysian rubber trade and industry on the global stage,” he said.

Fadillah noted that the rubber industry remains a cornerstone of Malaysia’s industrial landscape as the country’s rubber industry exports reached RM36 billion, constituting 2.3 per cent of total export earnings in 2022. -Bernama