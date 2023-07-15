Fadillah: GPS to map out strategy to help unity govt candidates in state polls

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will draw up its campaign strategy to help candidates from Unity Government parties contesting in the coming state polls, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this matter would be finalised at a GPS leadership supreme council meeting to be chaired by the coalition’s chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg tonight.

“Tonight we will look at the needs of contesting parties, specifically (representing) the Unity Government. If my direct involvement is needed, I’m ready at the instruction of the Sarawak Premier (Abang Johari),” he told reporters after attending the Shell LiveWIRE National Awards ceremony here today.

Fadillah, who is Deputy Prime Minister, said that recently federal ministers representing GPS had reached an understanding with the Unity Government regarding their involvement in ministry programmes during the state polls season.

On July 2, media reports quoted Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying he hoped GPS leaders could go to the ground to help in BN’s campaign.

He said the agenda of political stability in Sarawak could serve as a model for adoption by BN’s election campaign machinery.

Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama