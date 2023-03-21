Fadillah: Malaysia committed to preserving forests to protect human health

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to be committed to forest preservation for the protection of human health because the forests are the main source of clean water and air as well as a major carbon absorber to tackle climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In a Facebook post today, he said this is in line with the theme of International Forests Day 2023, which is ‘Forests and Health’.

Fadhilah, who is also the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said for the World Wood Day celebration, it aims to increase awareness about the importance of timber in a sustainable world through forest conservation and biodiversity for nature’s sustainability.

“This is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

“The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry, especially the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), will continue to do its best for a sustainable timber industry in Malaysia,” he said.

International Forests Day and World Wood Day are celebrated on March 21 every year.

Besides that, Fadilah said sustainable timber certification practices through the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS), under the Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC), will also continue to be given priority.

“The government will continue to preserve the forest and be committed to empowering the timber industry sector and increase the value of exports for the country’s economic growth,“ he added. - Bernama