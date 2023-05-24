Fadillah: Malaysia reviews several international treaties to boost space industry

LANGKAWI: Malaysia is actively reviewing several international treaties related to the space sector to further enhance the national space industry, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the move was made due to the nation’s positive outlook to collaborate with other countries in the region to capitalise on various socio-economic opportunities with the addition of cost competitiveness in accessing the space.

“For instance, space manufacturing services for materials research and development, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, fibre optics, and semiconductor manufacturing can leverage the unique conditions and capabilities of space technology to improve manufacturing processes, develop novel materials, and advance technological capabilities.

“I warmly welcome each country in the region to join hands and contribute according to their respective strengths and expertise, aiming to establish Southeast Asia as an advanced space region comparable to the more developed space sectors in Europe, Japan, and the United States.”

Fadillah said that in his officiating speech before launching the Malaysia Space Industry Strategic Plan 2030 (SISP 2030) and Langkawi International Space Forum in conjunction with Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) at Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the SISP 2030 will serve as a guide for the development of Malaysia’s space industry while fostering viability and competitiveness aligned with the National Space Policy.

“This comprehensive plan will assist the Malaysian space industry in identifying priority areas, research and development, commercialisation, and innovation activities in creating a sustainable space industry ecosystem that encompasses the entire value chain.

“Malaysia’s national space industry sector is experiencing rapid growth and with over 60 space-related companies generating a total revenue of RM1.36 billion in 2021, the sector has witnessed remarkable advancements and possesses significant potential to contribute further to the strategic space ecosystem of the country,” he said.

The Plantation and Commodity Minister also said Malaysia firmly supports the United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Space2030 agenda which harnesses space technology to achieve the SDGs while overcoming societal challenges, thereby enhancing human development and well-being.

“Malaysia also upholds the principle that outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, is a common heritage of humanity. As such, Malaysia advocates for the peaceful utilization of outer space for the benefit of all countries, irrespective of their economic or scientific development,” he added. - Bernama