KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s decision to retain the portfolio that was set up to look into the interests of Sabah and Sarawak demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to continue safeguarding the right of the two states.

Experienced ministers from the previous administration were also given the trust to retain their portfolios, namely Petra Jaya member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) as Senior Works Minister and Kota Marudu MP Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

In the results-oriented cabinet line-up announced by Ismail Sabri today, six elected representatives from Sabah and Sarawak were appointed as full ministers and 10 others as deputy ministers with most of them retaining the portfolios held in the previous administration.

It was the same figure as the previous administration under former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Others who retained their portfolios were Domestic Trade And Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi who is also Kapit MP; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Agriculture and Food Industries Minister and Beluran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law).

Five leaders from Sarawak and four from Sabah were also named deputy ministers in the newly-formed cabinet.

Deputy ministers from Sabah were Yamani Hafez Musa (Finance Ministry); Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Education Ministry); Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (Works Ministry); and Jonathan Yasin (Home Ministry).

From Sarawak were Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Prime Minister’s Department); Datuk Ali Anak Biju (Energy and Natural Resources Ministry); Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Health Ministry); Willie Anak Mongin (Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry); Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Transport Ministry); and Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Rural Development Ministry). - Bernama