Fadillah: Opposition must submit proposal on allocation for MPs from the opposition block

PUTRAJAYA: The opposition must submit their proposal to the government on the amount to be allocated for Members of Parliament (MPs) from the opposition, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

Fadillah who is tasked to discuss the proposed allocation with the Opposition, when asked about the progress of his discussions, said since the current government is the Unity Government and not the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, the opposition need to submit their proposal.

“We (government) are still waiting for the Opposition’s proposal. They say no need to submit a proposal but they (Opposition) must be reminded that this is not the PH government. This is the Unity Government,“ he told reporters after chairing the Second National Mineral Council (MMN2) meeting, here today.

On April 4, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had reiterated the government’s willingness to offer Opposition MPs the same allocation given to MPs in the government block.

On April 6, it was reported that three Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs were appointed to discuss the proposal (allocation for Opposition MPs) with Fadillah.

The three Opposition MPs identified for the discussion are Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Kota Bharu (MP) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (Putrajaya MP).

Fadillah said the Opposition need to submit a proposal on the proposed allocation to ensure a smooth transition towards ensuring political stability. -Bernama